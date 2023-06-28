Rs 40K fine recovered for parking on roads

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The vehicle owners park their four-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles along the newly constructed cement roads in the city. The other vehicle owners face inconvenience due to this illegal parking. Hence, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) anti-encroachment department and the city traffic police launched a joint operation against such vehicle owners on the main roads in Cidco on Wednesday. A total fine of Rs 40,200 was recovered from the vehicle owners. Similarly, some handcarts of the hawkers creating obstacles to the traffic were also seized. The action was executed on Central Jakat Naka to MGM Maniyar Chowk cement road, Baijipura footpath, MGM Road and other places. The fine was imposed on 24 two-wheelers and three four-wheelers. The action was taken against two four-wheelers in Town Centre, Cidco.

Action was also taken against the Bhel hawkers and their handcarts were seized. An encroachment of a tin shed was demolished on Gajanan Maharaj temple footpath and action was taken against the flower vendors here. The action was executed by the orders of CSMC administrator G Sreekanth under the guidance of additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi by deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, PI traffic Rajesh Mayekar, building inspector Syed Jamshed, Rameshwar Surase and others.