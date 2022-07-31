Rs 4.5L stone from Mini Bank

Aurangabad, July 30:

The unidentified thieves stole Rs 4.52 lakh from the drawer of the table in Mahrashtra Gramin Mini Bank branch at Teesgaon in Khuldabad tehsil on July 28 night. A case was registered with Khuldabad police station on July 29 at around 10 pm.

The operator of the Bank Sanjay Karbhari Jagtap, as usual went to home after closing the branch on Thursday at around 9.30 pm. After reaching home, he kept the keys at the regular place. At midnight, some unidentified thieves entered his house and took the keys and went to the Bank. Later, they stole Rs 4.52 lakh kept in the drawer of the table.

Jagtap then lodged a complaint with Khuldabad police station next day at around 10 pm. PI Bhujang Hatmode, API Sanjay Bahure and Beat head constable Vinod Bighot are further investigating the case.

After stealing the money, the thieves ransacked the documents in the bank and also damaged the CCTV cameras. They also took the harddisk with them.

Sub-divisional police officer Mukunda Aghav, PI Hatmode, LCB PI Rameshwar Renge visited and inspected the spot at night. Further investigation is on.