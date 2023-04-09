Rs 4.84 crore action plan for water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an effort to combat the possible water shortage in the upcoming summer months, an action plan worth Rs 4.84 crore has been proposed for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The plan, which is set to be approved this week, includes 349 measures for 317 villages to ensure that their thirst is quenched.

To supply water to 57 villages, 53 tankers will be used at a cost of Rs 2.68 crore. The plan also proposes the acquisition of 250 wells by May 2023, with Kannad tehsil having to acquire the highest number of wells. The proposed villages and measures comprise of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (71 villages, 68 measures), Paithan (106 villages, 140 measures), Gangapur (9 villages, 9 measures), Vaijapur (13 villages, 13 measures), Kannad (51 villages, 51 measures), Khultabad (19 villages, 19 measures), Sillod (4 villages, 4 measures), Soygaon (22 villages, 22 measures), and Phulambri (22 villages, 23 measures).

Ajit Waghmare, the water supply executive engineer of Zilla Parishad has sent the plan of measures to be taken in summer to the district administration. The plan includes information on well acquisition, water supply schemes, repair costs, and other measures for the villages.