Rs 48cr scam in Patsanstha of Adarsh’s main accused

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A scam amounting to Rs 48 crore of the Yashwini Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha of the accused in Rs 202 crore Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha Devidas Sakharam Adhane (Navjeevan Colony, N-11) has come to the fore. Like the main accused of the Adarsh scam Ambadas Mankape, Adhane, his wife Savita and son Pawan embezzled a sum of Rs 47.82 crore in Yashwini Patsanstha. The case has been registered with the Cidco police station against 15 persons in this regard. PI Geeta Bagwade searched the Patsansha and sealed it.

Adhane, through the Patsanstha, distributed loans amounting to Rs 28.81 crore to various self-help groups. The board of directors had not taken a single meeting and directly distributed the loans. However, very little interest was deposited in the patsanstha. Similarly, an embezzlement of Rs 12.97 crore was also reported in the audit apart from investment in gold. The period of the scam is between April 2022 and March 2023.

Adhane was absconding after a case was registered against the directors of the Adarsh. The police have not been able to arrest him yet. His wife Savita is the president of Yashshwini Patsanstha and is presently in the Harsul prison. His son along with is family has fled away. Still, a poster highlighting interest of 10.50 percent on the deposit during the Navratri period has been erected outside the Patsanstha. Even the police were surprised when saw this poster.

The other accused in the case are Vice President Manisha Ambhore, Varsha Kolge, Vijaya Surase, Savita Giram, Anita Kale, Bhagyashree Nikam, Kavita Nangurde, Manda Kakade, Juvedabee Shah, Hira Chatre, Kavita Sonawane, Mangal More and Ganesh Shinde.