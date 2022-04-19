Rs 6.37 crore spent on Shiv Bhojan thalis
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2022 09:22 PM2022-04-19T21:22:15+5:302022-04-19T21:22:15+5:30
6600 people fed daily: Free distribution of 7.46 lakh plates Aurangabad, April 17: In the last two and a ...
6600 people fed daily: Free distribution of 7.46 lakh plates
Aurangabad, April 17:
In the last two and a half years, Rs 6.37 crore have been spent on Shiv Bhojan thalis (plates) in the district. This amount has been given by the supply department to 57 Shiv Bhojan Centers in the district. Since the inception of the scheme, 26.12 lakh plates have been distributed till date and 7.46 lakh plates have been distributed free of cost during the period of 15 March 2020 to 30 September 2021. All debts have been paid till March 15, 2022. In all, 6600 needy people is being provided Shiv Bhojan thali on a daily basis.
Distribution of 26.12 lakh plates
Supply officer Appasaheb Shinde said that 26.12 lakh Shiv Bhojan thalis have been distributed from city and rural centers. Grants from all the centers have been paid till March 15, 2022.
Shiv Bhojan centers in the district:
City 37
Rural 20
How much grant per plate
Rs 45 in the city
Rs 35 in rural areas
How much grant allocation
Year 2021-22: Rs 6.37 croreOpen in app