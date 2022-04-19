Rs 6.37 crore spent on Shiv Bhojan thalis

6600 people fed daily: Free distribution of 7.46 lakh plates

Aurangabad, April 17:

In the last two and a half years, Rs 6.37 crore have been spent on Shiv Bhojan thalis (plates) in the district. This amount has been given by the supply department to 57 Shiv Bhojan Centers in the district. Since the inception of the scheme, 26.12 lakh plates have been distributed till date and 7.46 lakh plates have been distributed free of cost during the period of 15 March 2020 to 30 September 2021. All debts have been paid till March 15, 2022. In all, 6600 needy people is being provided Shiv Bhojan thali on a daily basis.

Distribution of 26.12 lakh plates

Supply officer Appasaheb Shinde said that 26.12 lakh Shiv Bhojan thalis have been distributed from city and rural centers. Grants from all the centers have been paid till March 15, 2022.

Shiv Bhojan centers in the district:

City 37

Rural 20

How much grant per plate

Rs 45 in the city

Rs 35 in rural areas

How much grant allocation

Year 2021-22: Rs 6.37 crore