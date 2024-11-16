Rs 7 crore worth illegal goods seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Since October 15, when the Assembly Election Code of Conduct came into effect, police in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division have seized worth Rs 7 crore of illicit liquor, drugs and gutkha from four districts. The regional office has also registered 23,000 cases of violations of motor vehicle laws, leading to fine collection worth Rs 2 crore.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region, covering Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts launched a special campaign against illegal activities after the election code was enforced. Police took strict action against unlawful businesses and criminals under the guidance of Special IG Virendra Mishra. The operation was led by Beed SP Avinash Bargal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural SP Vinaykumar Rathod, Jalna SP Ajaykumar Bansal and Dharashiv SP Sanjay Jadhav.

Security deployment for Assembly Elections

The region's assembly elections will have robust security, including 1 Special Inspector General, 4 SPs, 5 ASPs, 30 DSPs, 99 inspectors, 568 sub-inspectors, 1,382 police officers, 8,500 police personnel, and 6,350 home guards. Additional support includes 27 companies: 8 BSF, 5 CRPF, 2 RPF, 2 SSB, 4 SRPF, and 4 SAPF Kerala.

Key police achievements in the region

Alcohol: Police seized 2.65 lakh liters of illegal alcohol worth Rs 2 crore and registered over 1,500 cases against those involved in its production and sale.

Gutkha: Officers confiscated 12,500 kg of gutkha worth Rs 2 crore and filed 84 cases during raids near schools, colleges, and markets.

Drugs: Authorities seized 2,800 kg of narcotics worth Rs 3 crore and registered 42 cases against individuals for possession and transportation.

Weapons: Police recovered 20 country-made pistols and 104 swords, arrested 429 absconders and 30 fugitives, and served 2,500 non-bailable warrants.

Checkpoint Operations: Security teams confiscated Rs 5 crore in cash and Rs 10 crore worth of gold and silver at vehicle checkpoints.

Social Media: Police registered 43 cases against individuals for posting offensive statements and spreading misinformation online.

Traffic Violations: Authorities fined 23,000 violators of motor vehicle laws, collecting Rs 2 crore in penalties.

Preventive Measures: Police booked 12 criminals under the MPDA Act and exiled 84 offenders from their districts.