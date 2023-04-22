RTE admissions stuck in technical difficulties

Parents worried about the admission of their children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process of the ‘Right To Education’ (RTE) is stuck in technical difficulties. The deadline of April 25 has been given to confirm the admission of the selected children and the parents are worried whether their child will get admission or not as the server is experiencing technical glitches.

However, the students selected in the draws will have to download the selection form from the portal, then the documents will have to be verified by the admission verification committee. But since the portal is not opening, parents have not been able to do this process since last week. Although there is an alternative arrangement through a temporary link provided by the education department, it is working at a very slow speed. Hence as the admission in the selection list cannot be confirmed within the given time, the directorate of education has allotted extended time for admission giving relief to the parents.

4073 students to be admitted in 547 schools

This year, 4073 children will get admission in 547 schools of the district on 25 percent reserved seats under RTE. After announcing the selection list for RTE admission, parents were informed about it through SMS on April 12. The admission verification committee will have to verify the documents and decide the admission between April 13 to 25.

So far only 1000 admissions confirmed

Parents across the state started scrambling to get the documents verified by the verification committee from the second day immediately after receiving the message. As a result, the server is constantly hanging due to load. So, in the last 10 days, 1000 out of 4073 children have been admitted.

Provided sufficient time

Parents should not panic because of technical hurdles for admission confirmation. Although it is not possible to confirm the admission of the children in the selection list within the given time, the directorate of education has announced the decision to give sufficient extended time to the parents for admission due to this difficulty, said Jayashree Chavan, education officer.