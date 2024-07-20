RTE admissions to get impetus on July 23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for the selected students in private schools on the seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will be implemented on July 23.

The Education Department said that parents of the selected students would get messages on their mobile phones from July 22 onwards.

It may be noted that 25 per cent of seats are reserved in private schools for children belonging to economically weaker and underprivileged section of society under the RTE.

The admission process is implemented for admissions every year. This year, the State Government made certain changes in the admission process. It had become difficult for the students to get admission to prominent private schools due to changes in the norms.

The Bombay High Court granted a stay on the government orders of changes. This paved way for the admissions of students to private schools. The admission process will get impetus from July 22. A total of 574 schools with 4,451 seats from the district registered for admissions under the RTE.

A total of 15,104 students applied for admission to the seats. Following the court orders, the State Government invited application forms for admissions as per the old norms.

The draw of lots was picked online on June 13. A total of 4,242 students were selected for admission. However, private schools already completed the admission process. This has created an admission problem for the 25 per cent seats. So, some school trustees moved over this.

The children whose names were figured in the selection list will be given admissions from coming Tuesday as per the court directives.

Parents in confusion

There is an academic loss of students due to a dispute between the State Government and private schools. It has passed one month since the schools were reopened and teaching also commenced. Many parents of selected students admitted them to other schools by paying fees as the RTE admissions process was sub-judice. These parents are in confusion now.