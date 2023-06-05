RTO needs Rs 6.50 cr for completion of new office in Karodi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has constructed a new and spacious office spending Rs 21 crore, on the outskirts of the city, at Sajapur-Karodi. However, a year has passed and the office staff continues to face inconvenience due to the absence of furniture. The officials are thinking over to get back to the old office to render their duties.

The new infrastructure has been developed on the concept of Green Building. Earlier, the target of constructing the building was of 24 hours (March 2021). However, the work got delayed due to the non-availability of labourers during the pandemic situation. Hence the remaining works were completed after the pandemic situation. The electrification work is in the last leg. However, there is no furniture in the spacious office. It seems to have been lying pending for want of aid of Rs 6.50 crore, said the sources.

When contacted the in-charge RTO, Vijay Kathole, said, “The pending works at the Karodi office include furniture and public toilets. I am hopeful that these works will be done in the next two to three months.”

The main feature of Green Building is that it is constructed in such a way that maximum sunlight is available in the office during the daytime. Besides, the electricity supply will be through solar energy.