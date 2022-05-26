RTO, police launch drive against errant auto-drivers

Aurangabad, May 26:

The police and RTO administration have launched drive to take action against errant auto drivers, from today. The squad took penal action as well as seized 20 auto rickshaws for violating traffic and RTO norms during the drive.

Meanwhile, an air of disappointment has prevailed amongst auto drivers due to sudden launch of the drive. They claimed that fine amount of Rs 10,000 is not affordable to them.They expressed their disappointment by visiting the RTO office. However, the officers tried to convince them saying to follow the rules and keep the papers updated to avoid action.

Why the drive has been started?

A delegation of Shiv Sena has met the commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta, on Wednesday, and submitted a memorandum urging to take action against errant auto rickshaw drivers.Taking cognizance of it, the police and RTO launched the drive from Thursday morning and got active at all important squares and circles to take action against the autos violating the norms.

20 autos seized

The incharge RTO, Sanjay Metrewar said, “ Total 20 auto rickshaws were seized today for violating traffic norms and failing to possess fitness certificate, PUC certificate, permit, driving license, etc.These seized vehicles have been parked on the campus of RTO office.”