RTO to inspect buses directly in schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspects the school buses on the roads, but it causes severe inconvenience to the students on the bus. Now, the RTO has decided to inspect the buses directly in the schools. Along with the inspection of the buses, the officers will also check whether the schools have a transport committee.

There are around 4,000 schools in the district and thousands of students travel by school buses daily. There are directives to each school to establish a transport committee to look after the safety of the student. However, many schools have not established this committee. Hence, the officers will check about it.

The officers will check whether the documents of the bus are clear and have a proper registration certificate and other documents, whether it has a safety kit and others.

Acting RTO Vijay Kothole said, the meeting of the district school bus committee (rural) chaired by SP Maneesh Kalwaniya was held recently. Various issues related to the safety of the students. The RTO teams will visit the schools and inspect the buses.