RTO's crackdown on drunk driving

Action against 49 private bus drivers; Heavy fines imposed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has cracked a whip against drunk driving and taking stern action against those found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol. A fine of Rs 10,000 is being imposed against the offenders.

The ongoing campaign to uphold road safety has led the RTO to conduct thorough inspections of private bus drivers. Since its commencement until July 16, a total of 49 private bus drivers were subjected to scrutiny through the brain analyzer. The intensified drive aims to curb illegal traffic activities, ensuring safer roads for all commuters.

Licenses suspended for three months

RTO officials have issued a warning that if drivers are caught operating vehicles while intoxicated, their licenses will be suspended for three months as part of the penalty. Currently, checks are being carried out on private bus drivers using three breath analyzers available at the RTO office.

RTO Vijay Kathole, said that drunk drivers would not be spared. Those found in violation of the law will be promptly taken to court and fined significantly for their reckless behavior.