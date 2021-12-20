RTPCR tests of patients with cold, fever

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

The health machinery is on an alert mode due to the threat of the possible spread of Omicron variant. As a measure, zilla parishad (ZP) has decided to conduct RTPCR tests of the patients suffering from cold and fever in the rural areas. Health employees will also be appointed in the private hospitals to conduct the tests, the sources said.

Omicron variant is creating havoc across the world. Considering the threat of the spread of Omicron, the district task force committee held a meeting on Monday. A decision was taken to adopt various measures to spot Omicron in the district. ZP CEO Nilesh Gatne informed only 40 per cent of residents have taken both corona vaccine doses in the rural areas. Hence, there is a danger of the rapid spread of Omicron variant. A decision has been taken to implement vaccination drive rigorously. The health employees are being appointed on daily wages for it. If the cold and fever patients are found in the rural areas, their RTPCR tests will be conducted. The patients coming to the primary health centres will also be tested.

Similarly, health employees will be appointed even in private hospitals to conduct the tests. These employees will be appointed on a contractual basis for three months, Gatne said.

Medical officers, health employees work excellently

The medical officers and health employees in the primary health centres in the district are working excellently. As a result, the vaccination drives are getting successful. The medical officers contributing 100 per cent in covid vaccination, family planning surgeries, pregnant women check-ups, deliveries, etc will be given facilities. Similarly, action has been taken against four medical officers having allegations of negligence of work while 12 medical officers have been served show-cause notices, the sources said.