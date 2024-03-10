Rudrani tops in paper-II of JEE-Main in country among girls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rudrani Umesh Sharma, a girl from the city secured first place among girls in paper II of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2024 across the country.

It may be noted that the National Test Agency conducts JEE-Main which comprises two papers. Paper-I is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses (BE/B Tech) at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutio. It held Paper II for admission to B Arch and B Planning courses in the country. The paper II of JEE-Main was taken online on January 24. The result of its session I was announced on March 6.

Rudrani is in second place in the general ranking and secured first place among the girls group with a percentile (99.99860609). She secured first place in the State from the test.

Talking to this newspaper, Rudrani said that she decided to become an architect when she was in 10th.

“Most of my family members, including father Umesh Sharma, are CAs, but, since I love, art, design and creativity, I decided to become Architecture at the top institute in the country.

She said that she wishes to take an admission to the School of Architecture and Planning (SAP)-Delhi, the top architecture institute in the country.

“I have worked hard for two years. Initially, I divided time into four hours each for 12th and JEE-Main. When the test was just a few weeks away, I devoted full time to the study of the test. Both personal and private coaching helped a me lot. My family members supported and motivated me time and again while preparing for Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing subjects in the national level examination,” she asserted.

She said that she solved old question papers and referred to online and offline materials for the preparations.

Machines cannot replace human being

On the emergence of Artificial intelligence, Rudrani said that there is no threat to professionals with the emergence of AI. “I feel that AI is the companion of professionals. AI can do which are feed and have limitations. A machine cannot be an alternative to human creativity, thinking and new concepts. I have hobbies of painting and writing,” she added.

