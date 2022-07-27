Rumour on AMC administrator transfer spread in city

Aurangabad, July 27:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Astik Kumar Pandey conducted a series of meetings with different sections, at the headquarters, on Thursday. As a result, the rumour-mongers spread the news that Pandey’s transfer has been cancelled. Hence it was the talk of the campus during the whole day.

Pandey was transferred last week and the Sangli’s district collector Abhijeet Chaudhari was transferred to AMC. However, Chaudhari has not arrived in the city to take charge of AMC, so far. On other hand, Pandey was camping in Mumbai for the past two days. He arrived in the city and conducted a series of meeting today.

The then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray issued a transfer order of three IAS officers, including Pandey, on June 29. Pandey was transferred as Chief Administrator (Cidco). In the meantime, the Shinde-Fadnavis government came into power and they stayed the transfers (orally) made by the past government. The current government, however, lifted the stay on July 22. In the meantime, Pandey was in Mumbai and during his two days stay, he met officers of various departments in connection with the issues of AMC. Meanwhile, Chaudhari has not handed over his Sangli’s charge to his successor and is yet to join the AMC, so far.

This paved a way for the rumours to spread in the air.

When inquired Pandey said that he is unaware of any such development.