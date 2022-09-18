‘Run for Unity’ organised for national integration

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

“Run for Unity’ was organised in the city on Sunday to create maintain a national integration feeling among the masses. It is a matter of joy that all community members participated in the run,” said Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Finance.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Run for Unity’ held at Divisional Sports Complex today. The event was organised as part of the celebration of Marathwada Muktisangram’s Amrit Mahotsav.

Cooperation Minister Atul Save, chairman of Mhada Sanjay Kenekar, district collector Sunil Chavan, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Nilesh Gatne, officers from various government departments, students from schools and colleges of the city participated in it.

Dr Bhagwat Karad said that Marathwada was liberated after 13 months of the country’s freedom. “The region was liberated from Nizam State and merged with Indian Union. A ‘police action’ was implemented against Nizam to fulfil the dream of a unified India,” he added.

The ‘Run for Unity’ began at the Divisional Sports Complex and culminated at the same place via Sutgirni Chowk and Gajanan Maharaj Mandir. He participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ by holding a torch after the national anthem.