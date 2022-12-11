Running tempo catches fire

Aurangabad

A running tempo caught fire due to short circuit near Kanchanwadi area on New Beed-Bypass on Solapur - Dhule Highway on Sunday afternoon. The nearby residents immediately informed the fire brigade but the fire had spread all over until the fire tender arrived.

A tempo (MH04 JU 3151) was carrying two LEDs, AC, cooler, washing machine and other articles. All the articles and the tyres reduced to ashes.

On receiving the information, fire brigade duty incharge Haribhau Ghuge, Somnath Bhosale, Akshay Nagare, Paresh Dudhe, Sujit Kalyankar, Mayur Kumawat, and others rushed to the spot. But, huge losses were caused due to the fire. Satara police station PI Prashant Potdar and other officers also went to the spot.