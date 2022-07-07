Rural development officer nabbed while accepting bribe

Aurangabad, July 7:

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught the Rural Development Officer of Varthan red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for signing the attendance register of the workers for the work of digging wells under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS).

The arrested officer has been identified as Vijay Prajirao Jondhale (47).

Police said, the work of digging wells in the farm of the complaint and three others was in progress. Jondhale had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for signing the register under the EGS. On Thursday afternoon, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Jondhale red-handed at Varthan - Pachora Road while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Rahul Khade, additional SP Vishal Khambe, DSP Maruti Pande, by PI Sandeep Rajput, Bhushan Desai, Shirish Wagh, Keval Ghusinge, Prakash Ghugre, Ravindra Kale, Changdev Bagul and others.