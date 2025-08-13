Rush at zone offices to avail amnesty scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Interest on property tax dues is being waived by 95 per cent, with August 15 set as the last date for availing the benefit. After that, only a 75 pc waiver will be available. Hence, on Wednesday, large crowds of citizens thronged all zone offices of the municipal corporation to take advantage of the 95 pc waiver offer.

A total of 3,109 property owners paid their taxes in a single day, bringing in ₹8.59 crore to the corporation. Officials said that the municipal corporation had never before received such a large amount of property tax revenue in a single day.

On the same day, 217 property owners also paid a total of ₹1.66 lakh as water tax.