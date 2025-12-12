Rush for candidacy from Shinde Sena; 546 forms distributed on first day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the upcoming municipal corporation elections, Shinde Sena began distributing nomination forms to aspirants from Friday. A large crowd of interested candidates gathered at the party’s central campaign office in Nirala Bazar to collect forms. According to Shinde Sena sources, a total of 536 aspirants took the forms on the first day. Form distribution will continue on December 13 from 11 am to 3 pm. Meanwhile, interviews for the aspirants will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

All parties are preparing for the civic elections. Two days ago, Shinde Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting in Nagpur with the city’s key office-bearers. Following this meeting, the appointed chief coordination committee and executive committee began work. Shinde Sena had announced that nomination forms would be distributed to aspirants over two days – Friday and Saturday. Accordingly, a large number of aspirants gathered at the party office in Nirala Bazar from Friday morning.

The forms were distributed in the presence of key party leaders, including MP Sandeepan Bhumre, district chief Rajendra Janjal, former mayors Nandkumar Ghodele and Vikas Jain, Marathwada secretary Ashok Patwardhan, Nilesh Shinde, Rishikesh Jaiswal, and Harshada Shirsat. According to Rishikesh Jaiswal of Yuva Sena, 536 aspirants expressed their desire to contest the elections by collecting forms on the first day.

Forms to be submitted on Sunday

Shinde Sena will continue distributing nomination forms on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. Aspirants have been instructed to submit the completed forms at the office on Sunday.

Interviews on Dec 15 and 16

After submitting the forms, interviews for the aspirants will be conducted on December 15 and 16 at the Nirala Bazar office. The interviews will be conducted by the chief coordination committee comprising guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Bhumre, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, district chief Janjal, and Rishikesh Jaiswal.