Ryan Minithon Road Races

Ryan International Group of Institutions proudly announces the first Ryan Minithon Road Race of its 24th Edition in the city of Nagpur. Ryan Group under the aegis of Ryan International Sports Club (RISC) will be hosting a series of Road Races throughout the country. Ryan Minithon is Road Race Series conducted in 12 cities across India - Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Surat, Raipur and Nashik. This is the 24th year and we are celebrating two decades of success with over 191 races conducted in various cities with over 8.5 lakh students having participated across India. We are happy to kick-start the series once again with great enthusiasm right in this city of Nagpur and we eagerly look forward to children participating in large numbers and making the best of this opportunity.

RISC conducts various races and sports events throughout the country. Manned with experienced, professional coaches, it plays a catalytic role in helping children and youth to make their dreams of becoming professional sportspersons come true. RISC presents opportunities for students to avail training at International sports club regularly. The Group believes that for the overall development of a child’s personality and skill, a healthy mind is required and a healthy mind can only reside in a healthy body. It is our endeavour to bring the students out of the four walls of the classroom and their rising inclination towards telephones and build the element of physical fitness and team spirit using sports activity as a tool and also provide them an opportunity to excel in the sport at various levels.

With every passing year, the Minithon has grown across all corners of the country. We wish all our students success and pray that Almighty God may bless each and every participant and help them become healthy and responsible citizens of our country.

(The writer is Managing Director

Ryan International Group of Institutions).