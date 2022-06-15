S B College to host webinar on ‘Ecosystem of Business & Economy

Aurangabad, June 15:

The S B College of Arts and Commerce and Commerce Alumni Foundation will jointly organise a one-day national webinar on ‘The Ecosystem of Business and Economy: Challenges and Opportunities’ on 20 June 2022.

The organisers said that a business ecosystem is the network of organisations including suppliers, distributors, customers, competitors, and government agencies.

The experts will deliberate on the analysis and assessment of the ecosystem and its impact on business and the economy in the webinar.

The sub-themes included Work-Life Balance, Impact of HRM Practices in the success of Business, Talent Management, Role of Digital/Social Media Marketing in Business, Internet of things in business, E-Commerce, Soft Skills for Today’s Business World, Ecosystem of Economy, Indian Economy, Fiscal Policy for Growth Stabilisation, Cashless economy, Make in India, Skill India, Digital India and Smart Cities Poverty, Unemployment, Inequality in the Indian economy. For details, one may contact Dr H N Deshmukh and Dr F A Baig.