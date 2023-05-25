Saanj overcomes grief of father’s death & scores 95 pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Saanj Ghuge, a girl student from Aasawa Brothers Junior College overcame her father’s death and scored 95 per cent marks in HSC. According to the details,

she suffered a severe mental breakdown as her father Babasaheb Ghuge passed away a few months before the examination.

Though she was in grief and a miserable situation, Saanj Ghuge came out with shining colours and proved herself, and made her family proud.