Sabnis may be mastermind in Rs 21 Cr scam: MP Bhumre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MP Sandipan Bhumre expressed his suspicion that Deputy Director of Sports Sanjay Sabnis may be the real mastermind behind the Rs 21 crore scam of the bank account of the Divisional Sports Complex.

He made this statement while replying to a question asked by journalists on Monday.

Bhumre said that when he was the District Guardian Minister, he repeatedly instructed Sabnis to form a sports committee and even did written correspondence, but he ignored it at the time.

“A contractual employee cannot dare to commit a scam. Therefore, it seems that Sabnis is the one who is most suspected. Sabnis never came here. He used to work from Pune. Had there been a permanent officer, this type of financial scam would not have happened,” he said.

He demanded that an action must be taken against the officer who embezzled. MP Bhumre said that an inquiry should be conducted into all these cases since a contractual employee cannot do all this. “After an inquiry, all the government funds should be recovered from those who are involved in the scam”, he added.