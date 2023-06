Sadhviji drown devotees in devotional flood

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vanibhushan Sanskarbharti Sadhvi Pritisudhaji on Monday explored the secret to led a journey towards a happy life by following the path shown by the God.

She was delivering a lecture during her 62nd Diksha Divas Mahotsav. Vardhaman Shwetambar Stanakwadi Jain Shravak Sangh has organised ‘Holi Chaturmas Parva’ at Chikalthana Goshala. Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda, executive president Subhash Zambad and other dignitaries were present. Sadhvi Pranitiji, Sunidhiji and Samitiji presented a song ‘Rang Bharse Holi Ka Tyohar, Guru Ke Ghar Rang Barse’.

Sadhvi Madhusmitaji shed light on the work of Sadhvi Pritisudhaji and sung a song ‘Man Pe Sayyam, Tan Pe Sayyam, Vani Jiski Madhur Hai.. Diksha Divas Ke Gao Sabhi Bhajan’. The memory of the Diksha even held at Kumbahrwada’s Mahaveer Bhavan in 1988 was reviewed. Pritisudhaji and her mother took Diksha on this day.

Navkaar aradhika Pratibhakanvarji Addithana, Spashtvakta Siddhisudhaji, Pravanchan Pravika Arunprabhaji and others told the importance of this Diksha ceremony. Dilip Mugdiya briefed the audience about the work of Sadhviji. The proceedings of the function was conducted by Savita Lodha. A young girl Kushagra Mutha also spoke on the occasion.

Shravak Sangh president Zumbarlal Pagariya, Mithalal Kankriya, Inderchand Sancheti, Ratilal Mugdiya, Ravi Mugadiya, Manoj Bora, Sanjay Kankriya, Navin Sanghvi, Pankaj Fulfagar, Paras Bothra, Vinod Boakadiya, Ravi Lodha, Pandharpur Shravak Sangh’s Santosh Chordiya, Chandrakant Chordiya and others were present.

Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda said that a grand procession will be organised on April 4 to mark ‘Mahaveer Jayanti’. All the Sadhvijis should participated in the Mahotsav and enhance the enthusiasm of the devotees.