Sai launches Balaji ‘Solasta’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 3 & 4 BHK luxurious housing project ‘Balaji Solasta’ in the Satara area was launched by actress Sai Tamhankar with grandeur recently. The customers gave an overwhelming response to the project and 12 spot bookings were received. They were given booking letters by Tamhankar.

The ambitious project by Creative Group and Balaji Construction ‘Balaji Solasta’ assures a luxurious living lifestyle for the customers. It has been excellently designed with 3 and 4-BHK row houses.

Tamhankar said, ‘Balaji Solasta’ is a milestone in the real estate industry in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagarnagar. The residents will get the experience of the luxurious house of their dreams. Creative Group and Balaji Constructions are known for quality, innovation, and trust.

The directors of the project said the customers had given a good response to the launching. 12 houses were booked on the spot. We thank all for making the event a grand success.