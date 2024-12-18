Sakal Maratha Samaj demands Munde's removal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Sakal Maratha Samaj on Wednesday demanded the removal of Minister Dhananjay Munde from the state cabinet during a press conference.

The demand comes in connection with the abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh the sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej teshil, Beed district. The Maratha community has also called for the immediate arrest of Valmik Karad, a close associate of Munde, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder. The community has warned of taking to the streets if Karad is not arrested before the conclusion of the winter session. Minister Munde, part of the ruling alliance, has publicly acknowledged Karad as his close associate, a statement that has further aggravated the sentiments of the Maratha community. The leaders of the Sakal Maratha Samaj have demanded a CID investigation into Deshmukh’s murder. Prominent community leaders including Sunil Kotkar, Nilesh Davhale, Ganpat Mhaske, Dr. P.M. Wagh, Kishor Thube, Prashant Ingle, and Laxmi Mhaske made these demands during the press conference.