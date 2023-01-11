Sakhis to get opportunity to become ‘Aksharban’ Maharani today

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Sankrant is celebrated at the beginning of every year. The women folk have already started the preparations for this festival. To double their joy and enthusiasm, Lokmat Sakhi Manch has come up with Bhaishree Aksharban Present ‘Mee - Akasharban Maharani’ a one-minute show. This event will start from Shivajinagar on Thursday (January 12). The first game will be held here.

This is a unique opportunity for the Sakhis to spare some spare time from their busy schedule and showcase their hidden talents. This is the time when they can get engrossed in their childhood memories.

In ‘One Minute Game Show’, various games including lemon and spoon, skipping, phugdi, musical chair, andhali - koshimbir, revolving ring around the waist, putting the ball in the bucket and others will be held. Everyone playing these games will feel that they have travelled back in their childhood. In the coming days, ‘One Minute Game Show’ will be organised in various places in the city. The fortunate Sakhis will get the opportunity to win attractive prizes through lucky draws. The first prize is - Dinner Set, second - Non-stick cookware and third - Juicer.

Play games; win prizes

In the Aksharbanchi Maharani ‘One Minute Game Show’, various games will be held and the winners can win attractive prizes.

Events will be organised in these areas

January 13: Vittahl Rukhmini Temple, behind Swami Samarth Centre, 12th Scheme, Shivajinagar between 12 noon and 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

January 14: Shantiban Society, behind Nandini Hotel, Beed By-pass between 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Similarly, events will be held in Chiktalthana, Ramnagar, Jaibhavaninagar (56 No. Gate), Mukundwadi, Hanumannagar, Pundliknagar, Deolai Chowk, By-pass and Satara area.

Event in Shivajinagar today

The Aksharbanchi Maharani competition will be held in the Jagrut Hanuman Mandir area in Shivajinagar on Thursday at 12 noon. A lucky draw will be held after the competition.

Sakhis, get prepared

Lokmat Sakhi Manch has provided the opportunity to the Sakhis to play various games during Sankrant. Hence, read Lokmat every day and see when Mee - Aksharbanchi Maharani’ event is scheduled in your area. Participate in the event with your friends. Contact on 7387333878, 9423931873.