Salar Jung Heir’s ‘Land Gift to Driver’ Claim Under Police Scrutiny

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bizarre turn of events, Mir Mehmood Ali Khan, a descendant of the Hyderabad-based Salar Jung family, has told the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) that he donated a Kalda Corner plot to the driver of MP Sandipan Bhumre and MLA Vilas Bhumre as a gesture of gratitude to his friend.

Police questioned Khan and his family over three days, during which he submitted a hibbanama (gift deed) and other documents to support the claim. The property in question is at the heart of a dispute filed by Advocate Mujahid Iqbal Khan from Parbhani, who alleged that Khan had earlier legally transferred the same plot to him in exchange for legal services and a payment between ₹90 lakh to ₹1 crore.

Despite the agreement, Khan allegedly executed another gift deed in favor of driver Javed Rasool Shaikh, reportedly after receiving a higher amount. Advocate Mujahid has accused Khan of fraud and breach of trust.

Driver remains absent, family holds ground

While driver Javed did appear once at the Commissionerate for questioning, he later cited health reasons and ignored further police notices. In contrast, the EOW questioned Mir Mehmood Ali Khan for three consecutive days, starting Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, his sons and daughters were also questioned. However, the entire family consistently maintained their stance that the land was gifted willingly. Officials stated that the preliminary inquiry into the family is complete, and they have not been summoned again at this stage. The focus now shifts to what action the police will take regarding driver Javed, which is drawing considerable public interest.