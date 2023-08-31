Salaries stuck, long lines continue at Ajantha urban

Deposit insurance forms provide some relief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Ajantha Urban Cooperative Bank has been hit with a six-month-long set of restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This move has left many employees and account holders in a state of shock and uncertainty. Notably, the restrictions were enforced late on Tuesday evening, catching many off guard.

Salaries of employees and deposits held up

Among those affected, numerous employees of private businesses find themselves in a predicament, as their salaries are currently trapped within the bank due to the unexpected RBI intervention. The bank's manager, Chetan Gadia, expressed the concern that the salary of several employees, along with the deposits of account holders, has become inaccessible due to the restrictions.

Deposit clearance collides with restrictions

Adding to the confusion, a unique circumstance arose where cheques worth substantial amounts were cleared for deposit in Ajantha Urban bank just before the RBI's restrictions came into play. As account holders woke up to the news of the restrictions, they were met with a perplexing situation as their cheques had been deposited, but the bank's operational limitations raised doubts about retrieving the funds.

Long lines continue outside bank branches

This perplexing scenario led to an unexpected spectacle at the bank's branches. Long queues formed as account holders sought to resolve the issue and gather information about their deposited cheques and available funds. While many expected to retrieve their cheques in light of the imposed restrictions, they discovered that the funds had already been deposited in their accounts.

Deposit insurance forms provide some relief

Amid the confusion, the bank's employees reassured account holders by explaining the procedure for claiming their funds through deposit insurance. Worried customers were seen diligently filling out deposit insurance forms, as the bank staff informed them that up to five lakhs would be reimbursed within 45 days upon submission of the forms.

Account holders: 40,000

Deposits: Rs 421 crore

Loan distributed: 300 crore

NPA: 4.30 percent

Total profit: 49 lakh