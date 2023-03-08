Salary superintendent held for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) caught a salary superintendent of ZP primary education department red-handed for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe for sanctioning the bills of a cancer patient on Wednesday. The arrested officer has been identified as Dilip Parshuram Jaulkar (50), said ACB deputy SP Maruti Pandit.

According to ACB sources, a primary school teacher’s wife was affected by cancer. He submitted 11 medical bills for the treatment of his wife and three of his father to the primary education department. The total amount of 14 bills was Rs 6.63 lakh. When the bills reached Jaulkar’s office, he demanded 20 percent of the total amount (Rs 50,000) for sanctioning the bills. As the teacher was not willing to pay the money, he lodged a complaint with ACB on March 6. The ACB team led by PI Sandeep Rajput laid a trap in the ZP office and arrested Jaulkar while accepting Rs 50,000 from the teacher.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, additional SP Vishal Khambe, deputy SP Maruti Pandit by PI Rajput, constables Kevalsingh Gusinge, Ravindra Kale, Changdev Bagul, and others. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.