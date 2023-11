Saleha Begum passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior citizen Sayed Saleha Begum Khudrat Ali, a resident of Qaisar Colony, died after a brief illness on Tuesday. She was 65 and leaves behind husband, five sons, two daughters and an extended family.

She was a Gram Panchayat member from Ranjani, Ghansawangi (Jalna). She was the mother of Sayed Abed Ali, an employee of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation.