Salute to mothers protecting our city

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City police are always committed to protecting our city from criminal activities. The force has lady officers from the rank of DCP to the constables. A lady officer has to play a dual role both as a police officer and as a homemaker. On the occasion of International Mother’s Day to be celebrated on May 14, we salute all these officers who sacrifice their happiness for the sake of protecting the city.

Children have become mentally strong

My daughter is 12 years old and my son is 10 years old. Now they are grown up and they have a good understanding. Due to my busiest schedule, I could not give ample time for them. However, whenever I get time, especially during the evening hours, I spent the maximum time with them. I seldom get the opportunity to meet the teachers during the parents - teachers meeting in the school, but I go and meet the teachers according to my time availability. My husband and family members had been very supportive. A caretaker looks after the children since they were very young. Recently, when I got injured in an incident, both my daughter and son took very good care of me and they convinced me to be strong. I felt that they have become mentally strong and understood my duties and responsibilities.

- Aparna Gitay, DCP (HQ), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Proud of my daughter

The job of a police officer is a matter of uncertainty. You cannot say that when you will have to be present at the crime spot and hence we have to be prepared every hour irrespective of day or night. Hence, I get very less time to spend with my nine-year-old daughter. But, whatever time I spent with her, I always try to make it special and memorable. My husband and family members are most supportive, without whom I would never have reached this place. I can manage my job and family affairs with their help. They can understand that my working hours are not certain and they understand it well. I could not spare time to take my daughter’s studies, but I always keep a watch on the progress of her studies. When I got injured and was admitted to the hospital. My daughter was very afraid and she started crying. I took her in confidence and told her that the police are working to curb the crime in the city and she should be proud that her mother is doing this job. She is gradually understanding my responsibilities and I am very proud of my daughter.

- Geeta Bagwade, PI, Osmanpura police station