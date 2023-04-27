Samant inaugurates work of 5 km road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The groundbreaking ceremony of the 5 km road from Patoda to Gevrai Tanda was held on Tuesday by the state Industries Minister Uday Samant. On this occasion, Samant assured the villagers to help in the development of Patoda village. On this occasion, Samant praised the development works of Patoda village and assured the village panchayat office bearers to help for the development work.

The businessmen had continuously followed up with the MIDC administration to make a paved road to transport the goods from Waluj industrial area to Chitegaon-Bidkin industrial estate. Sarpanch Jayashree Divekar of Patoda Gram Panchayat, deputy sarpanch Kapindra Pere and Gram Panchayat office bearers had pursued the government for the construction of this road for commuting. After this follow-up, the MIDC administration has approved the work of this road. Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, MLAs Haribhau Bagde, Sanjay Shirsat, Pradeep Jaiswal, and others were present.