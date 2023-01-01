Sambhaji Brigade ready to contest teachers, graduate polls

Aurangabad: Sambhaji Brigade (SB) which has an alliance with Shiv Sena is ready to contest Marathwada Teachers Constituency and Amravati Graduate Constituency elections.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the state spokesman of Sambhaji Brigade Dr Shivanand Bhanuse said that talks are being held with Shiv Sena (SS) to contest elections on these two seats which are in the SS quota.

He said that the SB made an alliance with Sena on an ideology of keeping BJP and RSS away from the Government.

“Since Sena is one of the partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), we also consider ourselves as its partner. We are ready to contest Marathwada Teachers Constituency and Amravati Graduate Constituency elections. We are demanding two seats of the legislative council from the share of MVA seats,” he said.

A meeting with Sena will be held in the next two days to take the final decision. He said that the decision of MVA would be acceptable for us. District president of Maratha Seva Sangh Dhananjay Patil, Jijau Brigade District president adv Vaishali Kadu Patil, Rekha Wahtule and Ravindra Wahtule.