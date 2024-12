Sambhaji Kharat passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sambhaji Kharat (60, Grushneshwar Colony) passed away in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. He is survived by his father, wife, two brothers and two sons. He had a distinguished career, working as a sub-editor in various local newspapers and recently retiring from his role as Deputy Director of Information in Kolhapur. He also worked as a teaching faculty in journalism colleges. The last rites will be performed on Thursday at 9 am at the N-11 cemetery.