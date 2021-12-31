Same username used at 15 vaccination sub-centres

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

In the backdrop of the allegations of issuing bogus Covid vaccination certificates, The health assistants of Shiur and Manur primary health centres, accused in the case of bogus certificates met zilla parishad (ZP) CEO and clarified that they have nothing to do with bogus certificates. Their user name id from the concerned health centre was used at around 10 to 15 vaccination sub-centres. Hence, action against them for issuing bogus vaccine certificates is unjust, they claimed.

The crime branch police arrested some persons in the city for issuing bogus Corona vaccination certificates. It was unveiled that medical officer Dr Mohiuddin Shaikh Faheem used to issue bogus certificates after charging money from the people.

Along with Dr Faheem, health assistant of Shiur primary health centre Usha Adhav and health assistant of Manur health centre Shehnaz Shaikh are also the accused in the case. ZP CEO Nilesh Gatane immediately suspended Adhav and Shaikh.

The suspended employees with a delegation of the health service employees association met Gatane on Friday and presented a memorandum stating that they are innocent and were falsely framed in the case. They mentioned that health assistants administer Covid vaccines to the people in the primary health centres. Their user name id is used in the Cowin App, but the vaccination is conducted using the same user id at around 10 to 15 sub-centres coming under the concerned health centre. Hence, they are innocent and it is unjust to suspend them when the police inquiry is in progress in this matter, they claimed.