Samit Sachdeva is new CII Marathwada chairman

-Sunil Kirdak is new vice chairman: CII Marathwada Zone gets new office-bearers

Aurangabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Marathwada zone announced Samit Sachdeva as a chairman while Sunil Kirdak was elected as vice chairman for the year 2023-24 in elections held recently.

Sachdeva is vice president and country business head, Grid Technologies, Products at Siemens Ltd and was vice chairman of Marathwada zone for last year. He has more than 28 years of experience in the industry and worked in various industries in various capacities. He is also a part of the global talent development programme (Global 30). He took over from his predecessor Prasad Kokil.

Kirdak is founder and MD, Kirdak Group. He is a first generation entrepreneur and has received various prestigious awards like National award for research and development by MSME, Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani award for outstanding individual achievement and distinguished service to nation, National award for entrepreneurship by MSME and Udyog-Patra award.