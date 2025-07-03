Samra Hussaini passes away

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Samra Areeb Hussaini, a resident of Shabistan Housing Society, near Rashidpura and Pharmaceutical Chemist from the Department of Pharmacology at Government Medical College and Hospital, passed away recently.

She was 52 and is survived by her husband Dr Aquil-ur Rahim Siddiqui (retired professor, Bhagwan College of Pharmacy), two sons, daughter-in-law and extended family. She had also been serving as the Pharmacy Incharge at the Government Cancer Hospital since its inception.

Her burial took place at Qabrastan, adjacent to Jama Masjid.