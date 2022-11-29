Samvidhan Pujan organised by RSS

A ‘Samvidhan Pujan’ programme was organised at Sant Janardan Swami Maharaj Ashram, Ellora by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to celebrate the ‘Constitution Day’ on Saturday. RSS additional general secretary, Arun Kumar (Delhi) performed the Pujan. Prant Sanchalak Anil Bhalerao worshiped the constitution by offering flowers. A meeting was also held on the occasion.

