Sana gets Ph D in Pharmacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Sana Shaikh in Pharmacy.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Novel Drug Delivery Systems of Phyto Molecules/Constitutents’ under the guidance of Dr Abubakar Salam Bawazir, research guide and associate professor, Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy.