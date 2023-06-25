Sana gets Ph D in Pharmacy
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 25, 2023 08:10 PM 2023-06-25T20:10:09+5:30 2023-06-25T20:10:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Sana Shaikh in Pharmacy.
She submitted her thesis titled 'Novel Drug Delivery Systems of Phyto Molecules/Constitutents' under the guidance of Dr Abubakar Salam Bawazir, research guide and associate professor, Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy.