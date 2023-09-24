Sand mafia on the revenue department's radar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sand mafia is on the revenue department's radar and in two days, three smugglers of sand were caught near Waluj. Sub-divisional officer of Vaijapur Dr Arun Jarhad's team took action and lodged a complaint in the police station against the driver-owner who was illegally transporting sand in Hyva truck.

On Saturday and Sunday, a team of the revenue department laid a trap on Nagar-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road. The team captured Hyva (MH-20-GC-5959) on the Isarwadi phata. When the driver of the Hiwa, Ibrahim Isaak Pathan (Deolai), was questioned, he said that the three owners of the Hyva were Hasan Usman Shah, Abdul Rashid Pathan and Mayur (full name not known). Another Hyva (MH-21-BH-6711) was caught in front of Waluj police station on Sunday, while the driver of the third Hyva (MH-17-BY-4132) was arrested. Cases have been filed in the Waluj police station.