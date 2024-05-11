Sandipan Bhumre leads in campaign expenditure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the campaigning for the Lok Sabha election season ends in the city, seven candidates vying for the Aurangabad constituency have spent within the expenditure limit set by the Election Commission. According to the third report submitted to the Election department (Expenditure), Mahayuti's candidate Sandipan Bhumre is currently leading in campaign spending.

Out of the 37 candidates who have reported their campaign expenses so far, the Election Inspector (Expenditure) will verify the expenditures in accordance with the commission's guidelines. Expenses incurred after filing nomination papers will also be scrutinized as per regulations.

With a campaign expenditure cap of Rs 95 lakh per candidate, those who have not yet submitted their expenses have been duly notified. The breakdown of expenses for the leading candidates is as follows:

1. Sandipan Bhumre: Rs 29,62,321

2. Imtiaz Jalil: Rs 16,15,275

3. Chandrakant Khaire: Rs 12,85,633

4. Afsar Khan: Rs 9,87,264

5. JK Jadhav: Rs 8,35,246

6. Dr Jeevan Rajput: Rs 11,60,499

7. Harshvardhan Jadhav: Rs 3,41,156