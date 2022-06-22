Sangha Raja Dr Jnananshree Mahathero receives grand welcome at Airport

Aurangabad, June 22:

The 13th Sangha Raja of Supreme Sangha Council of

Bangladesh the most Venerable Dr Jnananshree Mahathera arrived in the city amid grand welcome by the people at Chikalthana Airport on Wednesday.

He along with Bhikhu Sangha arrived at Chikalthana Airport on Wednesday at 4.30 pm from Mumbai by Air India plane. The followers had gathered in large numbers to welcome the Sangh Raja and presented him bouquets.

He will deliver a discourse to the Buddhist followers at Bhanudas Chavan Hall, Institute of Engineers, near Government Engineering College on June 25 (Saturday) at 4 pm. He will visit Ellora Caves on Thursday and Ajanta Caves on Friday. The Bhikhu Sangha has appealed the people to take advantage of this unique opportunity in large numbers.

Sangh Raja Dr Dr Jnananshree Mahathera was born in Bangladesh in 1925. He was initiated in the Buddha Sasan in 1944 and lead a life of a Buddhist monk for the past 78 years. He is presently 97 years old. He has been instrumental in leading the Buddha Sasana and propagating Buddhism all over the world.