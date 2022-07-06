Sanjay Raut and his advisors will drown Shiv Sena

MLA Sanjay Shirsat: Should kick out these advisors

Aurangabad, July 6:

MP Sanjay Raut and other so called advisors surrounding Uddhav Thackeray will one day drown the Shiv Sena. Sena is currently moving as per instructions of Raut. His supporters are backing him up. The ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray is getting sidelined. The future of the party lies in setting aside these advisors, said MLA Sanjay Shirsat in a press conference on Wednesday.

Shirsat, who had been involved in the rebellion against Sena, returned to the city on Wednesday. He held a rally from the airport to Konkanwadi. Speaking to supporters, Shirsat criticized the local Sena leaders and district chief. Raut also responded to the criticism. In the conference Shirsat said, nearly all the Sena MPs are ready to leave the party.

The party is running on the ideas of so called advisors. We gave a letter to Uddhav Thackeray telling him about the present situation. But the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks did not reach Thackeray. We still belong to Sena, but we will not tolerate anyone teaching us wisdom. The change of mindset has changed everything in the party. Uddhav is being forced to run the party with thoughts of others and not Balasaheb.

Not even a single call from guardian minister

Shirsat slammed the then guardian minister Subhash Desai and also criticized the local Shiv Sena leaders without mentioning their names. He said, I am a local MLA. But in two and a half years, I have not received a single phone call from Desai. No work has been done in my constituency. I get only Rs 1 crore from the planning committee. But Rs 11 crore was sanctioned to the neighboring Gangapur constituency. I was not even informed about any important event.

Is Jaleel the king of the city

Uddhav Thackeray has decided to name the city Sambhajinagar. MP Imtiyaz Jaleel is not the king of the city to give a verdict. Permission will be sought from the Centre to rename the city. The whole process will be completed within a month.