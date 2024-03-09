Sanskar Prerna Diwas celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A memorial event was held at Halda (Sillod) recently to celebrate the Sanskar Prerna Diwas of late Ramchandra Haldekar, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader on his 7th remembrance day.

The event emphasized the importance of love, respect, and trust in family systems. Ravi Joshi, head of Akhil Bharatiya Kutumb Pramukh of RSS, spoke about the importance of building closeness within the family system. Sunita Haldekar, spoke about the family system being the core of the country's progress and the stronger it is, the more the country will progress. In all, 24 Karsevaks from Halda village were felicitated at the event.