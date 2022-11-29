Santosh Chapalgaonkar appointed HC Judge

Aurangabad: President of the country appointed adv Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar as a judge on the Bombay High Court. He is the 20th judge to be appointed from practising lawyers of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court since its inception.

Additional secretary of the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice Rajinder Kashyap issued the notification of his appointment.

Adv Chapalgaonkar hails from Beed. On completion of his LLB from M P Law College of the city, he started practising law in Beed Court along with his father adv Govindrao Chapalgaonkar in 1995. In 1997, he did juniorship with adv Santosh Bora at Aurangabad HC bench.

He also served as a lawyer for prominent insurance companies, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The names of lawyers from the city who were appointed HC judges are as follows; Justice B N Deshmukh, Justice N P Chapalgaonkar, Justice S B Mhase, Justice B H Marlapalle, Justice A B Naik, Justice N H Patil, Justice S B Deshmukh, Justice A H Joshi, Justice R M Borde, Justice S C Bora, Justice S S Shinde and Justice K U Chandiwal, Justice P B Warale, Justice S V Gangapurwala, Justice Sadhna S Jadhav, Justice S P Deshmukh, Justice R V Ghuge, Justice N B Suryavanshi and Justice Kishor C Sant.