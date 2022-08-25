Saral portal breaks down; students data updating delayed

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The process of updating Aadhar Card details was delayed after the server of ‘Saral’ portal broke down. The Government asked the schools to update the Aadhar Card of students from standard first to 12th on the website.

The website server broke after all the schools started uploading the information of the students. Now, the division-wise schedule for uploading students ‘Aadhar Card’ details was released.

The schools from the Aurangabad division will be updating the information from September 5 to 7.

The students get the benefit of different Government schemes after admissions to schools and junior colleges. The ‘Aadhar Card’ number is necessary to avail of scholarships, new projects, and competitive examinations.

Those Aadhar Card made in 2011 or after required biometric updates. The details of the card help to avoid misuse of government funding in various schemes.

The district has 8.50 lakh students. The information of 6.89 lakh students of total strength was updated. This means that the details of 1.60 lakh students were not uploaded yet.

Education officer Jaishree Chavan said that students should have an Aadhar Card to get benefit from all kinds of scholarships and schemes.