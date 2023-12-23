Sarjerao Gaikwad no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 23, 2023 10:40 PM2023-12-23T22:40:03+5:302023-12-23T22:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sarjerao Patil Gaikwad, retired deputy engineer of the public works department passed away due to old age on Friday. He is survived by three sons, two daughters and extended family. His last rites were performed in the Banewadi crematorium.