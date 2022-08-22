Sarosh School celebrates 76th Independence Day

Aurangabad, August 22:

Independence Day was celebrated with unprecedented patriotic fervor at Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English School. Chief guest and joint secretary of the Sarosh Educational and Welfare Society (SEWS) M A Pathan hoisted the tricolor followed by the National Anthem. The cultural programme by students began by invoking god’s blessings. A Fancy Dress competition was organized for the Pre-Primary Section. Tiny tots were dressed up as Rani Laxmi Bai, Bhagat Singh, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Indira Gandhi. Patriotic speeches were delivered in Hindi, Marathi, English and Urdu highlighting the importance of Independence Day. Cynosure of all eyes was the Tricolor created by the girl students. Pathan urged the students to cherish the importance of the coveted independence. Principal M S Naiyer, supervisors Dr Asmat Hashmi, Shaheen Merchant and staff members made efforts for the success.